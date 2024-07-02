Kaiju No. 8 Cosplay Transforms With Kafka’s Monster Form

Kaiju No. 8 was undoubtedly the biggest new anime of the Spring, and now one awesome cosplay has brought Kafka Hibino’s monstrous transformation to life! Kaiju No. 8 wrapped up the debut season of the anime adaptation for Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series, and with it introduced fans to a new kind of lead character. Kafka was a down on his luck thirty something who was able to take one last shot at achieving his dream of joining the Japan Kaiju Defense Force and fighting alongside his childhood friend (who had since become a major hero fighting with this team already).

This also came with a twist as Kafka was possessed by a mysterious flying kaiju and gained the ability to transform into a kaiju himself. Becoming the titular Kaiju No. 8, Kafka was finally able to fight against these monsters and is now heading into an uncertain future with the defense force as the first season ended. Showing off Kafka’s cool monster form in a whole new way, however, is an awesome Kaiju No. 8 cosplay from artist theprincedguzman on Instagram. Check it out in action below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 has wrapped up the Japanese broadcast of the anime’s debut season this past week, but the English dub release for Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 is currently scheduled to air on July 6th at 8AM PST (which is two weeks later from its originally scheduled drop on June 22nd), and Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will then air on July 13th at 8AM PST (which would have initially aired on June 29th) to bring the dub to an end.

Kaiju No. 8 has thankfully announced that a sequel to the anime is now in production, but has yet to confirm what shape this new project will take. The safe bet is to say it will be a full Season 2 of the TV anime, but there is also a chance that it could hit the big screens in the future with a new feature film or OVA project before its return to screens. But the anime has yet to announce a potential release date, staff, or cast for the future anime project as of the time of this publication.

You can currently find all available episodes of the Kaiju No. 8 anime now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. If you wanted to jump ahead in the manga instead, you can now find the series with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.