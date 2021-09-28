Komi Can’t Communicate Reveals New Cast Additions

Komi Can’t Communicate has revealed more additions to its massive cast ahead of the anime’s premiere this Fall! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series has made quite the huge following for itself that has only gotten bigger with the series’ official English language license release a couple of years ago. Now the series is getting ready to debut its anime adaptation as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule next month, and with it will introduce a whole new wave of fans to its massive roster of quirky characters as Komi attempts to make 100 friends.

The official Twitter account for Komi Can’t Communicate revealed three more important additions to the cast along with their character designs ahead of the anime’s premiere in Japan coming in just a matter of days. Joining the increasingly packed cast are Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka (a girl who tries to hide the fact that she’s from the countryside), Ruriko Aoni as Nene Onemine (who ends up playing a big role in helping Hitohito and Shoko connect with more people), and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori (who speaks hilariously slowly). You can check them out below:

These new cast members join the previous additions to Komi Can’t Communicate’s cast that include the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shosuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, and Noriko Hidaka as the narrator.

Komi Can’t Communicate is currently scheduled for a release on October 6th in Japan, but will be releasing worldwide through Netflix beginning on October 21st. Shaking things up with this release, however, is the fact that this anime is currently being planned as a weekly release and that’s much different than the single season drops that anime fans had become accustomed to in the past. If there is going to be an English dub for the series made available through Netflix, a cast has yet to be announced.

How are you liking the way Komi Can't Communicate's anime is shaping up so far? Will you be tuning into the new series when it makes its debut with Netflix next month? Which new Fall anime are you most looking forward to?