Konosuba Locks Down Streaming Home for New Spring 2025 Episodes

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is coming back for a couple of new episodes later this Spring, and now their international streaming platform has been officially announced ahead of their debut this Spring. The new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule is fast approaching, and that means there will be a ton of new series vying for fans’ attention over the coming months. But while there will be many new shows that you will want to check out, Konosuba is also coming back for a couple of new episodes that you will want to see in action too.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 was one of the shortest seasons in the TV anime series to date, but luckily that’s going to be remedied in April with a new batch of episodes. Titled Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World 3- BONUS STAGE, this is an OVA featuring two brand new episodes that were in development following the end of the third season back in 2024. As announced during Sakura Con 2025, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes when they hit next month.

What Is Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World 3- BONUS STAGE?

Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World 3- BONUS STAGE features two brand new episodes that weren’t seen with the original release of the third season last year, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll some time in April as part of their massive slate of new releases for the Spring 2025 anime schedule. While there is no concrete release date as of the time of this publication, Crunchyroll will be streaming these new episodes for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Spain, Portugal, Dutch-, and Italian-speaking Europe), Oceania, Middle East, North Africa, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Featuring a returning staff and cast as seen in the third season, Konosuba‘s new episodes are titled “Red Stream Explosion!” and “Beware of Fakes!” according to their original listings in Japan. They have not been available for too long (as they only got a special screening in Japanese theaters earlier this month, and hit home video in April), so this is a rather quick turnaround for these new episodes for their international streaming release. It’s something that Konosuba fans will really want to see when they hit.

What’s Next for Konosuba?

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! has been such a success following the third season that it’s already been announced that a new sequel project is now in the works. It’s yet to be announced as to whether this will be a full Season 4 of the TV anime or maybe even a new feature film instead, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless as the franchise is set to continue with new releases in the future. It’s just a matter of waiting for updates on when and what to expect from this future.

If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! in the meantime, you can now find all three seasons of the TV anime now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. If you want even more of the anime, you can also find the special Megumin focused prequel spinoff series, Konosuba: An Explosion of this Wonderful World!, and its feature film release, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson, streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

Are you excited to watch more Konosuba soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!