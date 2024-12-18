Sci-Fi Romance from After the Rain Creator Reveals Trailer & Release Window

Weekly Young Jump from Shueisha is a Japanese seinen magazine known for publishing modern classics, including Oshi no Ko and Kingdom, with yet another of its properties soon getting the anime treatment. The latest manga to join the adaptations lineup is Kowloon Generic Romance by Jun Mayuzuki, the creator of After the Rain. The manga’s adaptation is set for an April 2025 release window and is helmed by Arvo Animation, the studio behind We Never Learn: BOKUBEN and Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut.

This critically acclaimed manga was nominated for the sixth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2020. In 2021, it ranked third in the Male Readers section of Kono Manga go Sugoi, known for featuring yearly rankings and reviews of manga. Additionally, it was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Award and placed ninth in the final ranking in the same year. Interestingly enough, the manga will get a double media adaptation, an anime and live-action set to release in the same year. The first trailer shares a deeper look at the characters as the story itself is shrouded in mystery. The anime will broadcast on TV Tokyo but the airtimes will be shared at a later date. Additionally, streaming availability for Kowloon Generic Romance’s anime will also be announced later.

Kowloon Generic Romance’s Anime Reveals Its Cast and Staff Members

As of now, only six characters have been cast for the Kowloon Generic Romance anime. You can read up on the names of the characters and their voice actors below:

Reiko Kujirai: Haruka Shiraishi

Hajime Kudou: Tomokazu Sugita

Miyuki Hebinuma: Ryotaro Okiayu

Tao Gwen: Taito Ban

Yaomay: Aoi Koga

Xiaohei: Sayumi Suzushiro

Yoshiaki Iwasaki, the director of Love Hina, will direct the TV anime at the animation studio ARVO ANIMATION. Additionally, Jin Tanaka will provide the series composition and the scripts, Yuka Shibata will provide the character designs and the art direction will be done by Yuji Kaneko.

Arvo Animation

What Is the Plot of Kowloon Generic Romance?

The story is set in the Kowloon Walled City, once a thriving and chaotic part of Hong Kong, famous for its labyrinthine architecture. Although it was demolished in the 1990s, people who love the old way of life still call that place their home. Set shortly after this, realtor Reiko Kujikari yearns for the excitement of modern places in the city.

However, her colleague, Hajime Kudou, is deeply nostalgic for the past and resistant to anything contemporary that seeps into the city. One day, a prank goes wrong, leading Hajime to make an unexpected romantic gesture toward Reiko, for which he quickly apologizes. Due to Hajime’s confusing actions, Reiko begins to investigate the reason behind them. But she never expected to uncover a forgotten past she has no memory of.

Kowloon Generic Romance has been serialized since 2019 and currently has ten volumes that are globally available for sale.

H/T: kowloongr.jp