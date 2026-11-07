LEGO Ninjago to Return in 2027 With New Anime – Watch First Look Trailer

LEGO Ninjago is making a big return next year with a new anime offering a whole new upgraded look for the long running franchise, and has dropped the first trailer showing off what fans can expect to see. While LEGO might be more widely known these days by older collectors who are seeking out more collectible versions of major franchises, there are still some major brands that have managed to carve out their own path for nearly two decades at this point like LEGO Ninjago.

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LEGO Ninjago is one of the coolest sets that LEGO has ever released on shelves, and it’s only been getting more intense in the 15 years since the line’s original launch with all sorts of animated projects that have offered new takes on its universe. Now the franchise is coming back to screens next year with the first look at a new anime, LEGO NINJAGO Legends: Embers + Ashes, and you can check out the first trailer for the new anime below.

LEGO NINJAGO Legends: Embers + Ashes Debuts First Trailer Ahead of 2027 Release

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LEGO NINJAGO Legends: Embers + Ashes is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or platforms as of the time of this writing. The LEGO Group has also yet to reveal any of the production information behind the anime, but it’s teased to be a full series when it hits. It’s also teased to be continuing the long running Ninjago storyline that has been active since 2011, but will be staring a new generation of ninjas as they are now on their respective journeys in the new anime.

LEGO NINJAGO Legends: Embers + Ashes follows in the recent slate of NINJAGO Legends animated shorts that have been released over the past few years, with the latest, NINJAGO Legends: DuskFall, launching earlier this Spring. There’s even a few clues as to what to expect from the new anime with the first collectible set hitting shelves next January with Ivo’s Ninja Dojo. There’s going to be a lot more to piece together as it looks like Ninjago is reaching for a slightly older audience with this next anime adventure.

What’s the Deal With LEGO Ninjago?

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LEGO Ninjago first made its debut in 2011 as Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, it was a more action forward LEGO collection that introduced fans to a line up of elemental ninjas who had used spinning top like movements to fight. It was a notable shift for the building blocks themselves, and it was such a hit that the franchise went on to inspire a CG animated series that ran for over a decade with 15 seasons before it all came to an end. But that was far from everything that fans would see from it over the years.

Ninjago then went on to inspire The LEGO Ninjago Movie that introduced a new timeline, and multiple other animated projects and efforts over the years. But this anime makeover for the franchise is the most fitting release for it yet. It’s always felt like Ninjago had been dancing around its anime inspirations, and now the franchise gets to fully dive in.

How are you feeling about this anime update for LEGO Ninjago‘s next big project? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!