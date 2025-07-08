LEGO Unleashes New Netflix One Piece Look (And Luffy & Zoro Love It)

Netflix has released new videos featuring the actors of Luffy and Zoro from the live-action One Piece. The actors are reacting and playing with LEGO figures of their characters from the show, giving fans an early look at the sets. The LEGO Group officially announced the One Piece collaboration in January, unveiling five new LEGO sets based on the Strawhats’ Going Merry Pirate Ship, the Baratie Floating Restaurant, Arlong Park, Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent, and Windmill Village. There will also be two LEGO BrickHeadz based on Luffy and Buggy. Mexican actor Inaki Godoy, who plays the lead character Luffy, is shown playing with the Windmill Village and Going Merry sets, acting like a kid as he plays with toys based on him. Godoy expresses joy about the new LEGO sets, calling them a “dream come true.”

Despite playing the cool swordsman Zoro, Japanese actor Mackenyu expressed similar enthusiasm playing with his LEGO sets. He played the Going Merry and Buggy the Clown Circus Tent sets, showing excitement towards Zoro’s green hair. He played around with the other figures, placing the Straw Hat on Zoro to make him the new Captain and referencing the Zoro and Sanji rivalry. While longtime fans may have wanted sets based more closely related to the anime or manga, the One Piece LEGO sets are entirely based on the live-action adaptation by Netflix. All five sets and two BrickHeadz are officially scheduled to launch on August 1st, 2025.

The One Piece LEGO Sets Are Almost Here

The excitement is real!! 😆 Watch Iñaki dive into the Windmill Village and Going Merry LEGO sets with the boundless joy of a kid setting sail for endless adventure. 🏴‍☠️🌊 Are you ready to chart your own course, Nakama? pic.twitter.com/DcnKHdYpwn — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 7, 2025

The One Piece LEGO sets were not only a dream come true for Godoy and Mackenyu but also for the original manga author, Eiichiro Oda, who shared a message with fans about how much he loves LEGO. Oda has been requesting a One Piece LEGO since the anime began, but it only became a reality thanks to the live-action series. Either by coincidence or part of synergy, the early parts of the current Elbaph arc featured the main cast of characters trapped in a toy setting by a nerdy giant. The toy setting conveniently looked like LEGO bricks, which could be Oda’s LEGO enthusiasm bleeding into the manga.

The One Piece live-action series initially premiered on Netflix on August 31st, 2023, earning positive reviews. Even though several fans took umbrage towards some of the artistic liberties the live-action show took with the franchise, the series has become one of the more warmly accepted live-action adaptations produced by Netflix. Featuring a staggering budget filled with fantastic sets, a charming cast of actors, and feedback from Oda himself, the One Piece live-action series succeeded where most other anime live-action have failed (for the most part). The series is a cornerstone of Netflix’s ongoing marketing, serving as one of the main headlines for the streaming service’s TUDUM event.

No matter how you slice it or dice it, Nakama, adventure is packed into every brick! ⚔️🏴‍☠️ Watch Mackenyu geek out over green-haired mini-Zoro and our glorious Going Merry! 😆The possibilities are endless with these new One Piece LEGO sets. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LLZE0ivymd — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 8, 2025

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2026. Netflix has already shared who will be playing major characters in the second season, including Miss Wednesday, Miss All Sunday, and Crocodile. The company even revealed Chopper, the talking human/reindeer hybrid, during TUDUM. Maybe if the second season is as big of a hit as the first, fans will receive more LEGO sets based on other parts of the franchise, including Drum Islands and Alabasta.