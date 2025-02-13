Macross Is Already Huge but Falls Short of Gundam for One Simple Reason

Macross is one of Japan’s most enduring mecha franchises, yet can it reach the same global dominance Gundam has been privileged to sit on top of for decades? The original Super Dimension Fortress Macross and the classic Gundam shows were contemporaries from the 80s, ushering in the new renaissance of mecha television. Even though Macross technically made it overseas long before Gundam got a foothold in America, the rest of the Macross shows couldn’t legally be shown in most countries outside Japan because of complicated legal issues. With Macross rights settled, fans hope the franchise can be as big as Gundam, possibly even bigger. Ollie Barder on Forbes even posits that Macross could become bigger than Gundam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Macross franchise is beautiful and amazing in its own right, it already falls short of Gundam in the West when it comes to marketing and availability. Macross is behind almost 40 years of potential advertising and merchandise possibilities. If the series wants to cover ground and reach the same stage as Gundam, the marketing should go overtime to sell why people should care about the franchise. Instead, the Macross shows received a haphazard release schedule on streaming services outside of Japan, with major countries not getting the shows until much later. The series received little advertising, leaving fans to spread the word instead. Marketing is a vital tool for a series’ success, and without it, Macross can’t ever become big in the West because people wouldn’t know it existed. Its lack of availability for the last four decades has also made the brand niche.

Big West/Studio Nue

Macross is Not Getting any Marketing, and That’s a Problem

When Harmony Gold and Big West jointly announced that a new deal for Macross was made, the report made headline news. All eyes were on Macross for the first time in decades, but all parties involved with the new deal have remained silent. Even though several Blu-rays were announced for the various Macross animes, there was no huge incentive to push the franchise in the West. The series received no billboards, hardly any commercials or trailers, and most Blu-rays have yet to be released. The franchise was just gone again, almost as if nothing happened.

Eventually, Disney of all companies, announced it would bring the franchise to its streaming service. However, the announcement was done with little fanfare. Disney’s lack of marketing for its anime catalog has been hugely criticized by fans, with multiple anime series getting lost in Disney’s streaming marketing. Making matters worse, the Macross shows became available in nearly every major country except for the United States of America for several months. When Macross was finally coming to Hulu in the US, Disney made no formal announcement. A fan discovered the shows were coming through placeholder thumbnails.

Marketing is important because it lets people know when something is coming. Advertisements give people an idea of what to expect from a show and where to watch it. Ads give people their first taste of a series, allowing them to figure out whether they would like it or not. It’s difficult for any anime to become big if people don’t know it exists. Sunrise Studios always assures fans when a new Gundam show is coming. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest Gundam anime in the franchise, has received multiple trailers and a theatrical compilation film that covers the show’s first three episodes. The compilation movie for Gundam GQuuuuuuX will be released in North America, persuading fans to check it out and guaranteeing they are aware of it. Macross Plus launched in North American theaters in 2021, but other than that, the series has had very little push. Macross cannot become as big as Gundam if it can’t match Gundam’s marketing.

Crunchyroll

Even Though Macross Came to America First, It’s still too Niche.

While Barder is correct that Macross made it to America before Gundam, the series has become increasingly more obscure over the next four decades. Super Dimension Fortress Macross was part of Robotech, an American-produced series that stitched together three unconnected Japanese anime series to tell one complete story. The original Macross made up the first part of Robotech and remained close to its original Japanese source material. Robotech was reasonably popular when it first aired in the 80s, becoming a major pioneer for anime in the West. However, Robotech led to the rights for Macross becoming complicated for the next four decades.

The deals made to use Macross footage for Robotech are so complex that the specificities of those documents are hardly known by anyone outside those involved. Because of the agreements, Harmony Gold, the owners of Robotech, are legally forced to prevent any Macross-licensed products or projects from leaving Japan. Even though some Macross anime squeaked past the cracks (Macross Plus had an English dub released in the ’90s), the franchise was mostly deadlocked in Asia. The deal cut both ways, Harmony Gold could only produce products based solely on the characters and footage used in Robotech. Nothing Macross-related could make its way overseas for four decades, allowing other mecha series to fill the void.

Gundam made a huge splash with Mobile Suit Gundam Wing in the ’90s, becoming a hallmark of Toonami alongside Dragon Ball Z. While proceeding Gundam shows would constantly bounce back and forth in popularity in the United States, the franchise was at least consistent with its availability. Gundam rarely goes a few years without a new anime, every new series makes its way to the States, and Gundam products are readily available to fans outside Japan. Robotech was revolutionary during the 80s, but the long gap with no sequel or products to buy has pushed the franchise into obscurity.

Satelight

Macross’ Future Is Determined By It’s Next Installments

Regardless of Macross not matching Gundam in advertising and accessibility, the franchise has endured for a reason. Barder is right that fans of the classic Macross still exist, and they will keep the franchise going for many more years to come. Harmony Gold and Big West wouldn’t go through the hassle of making a new deal if the brand had no value. The next projects in the Macross and Robotech will determine the franchise’s viability in the West. A Robotech live-action film has been in development hell for years, yet it could push the franchise into greater social conscience. Sunrise Studio, the company behind Gundam, will produce the next major Macross anime.

If the producers and executives behind these upcoming Macross projects can give the series adequate marketing, the franchise can finally become big in the West again. Nonetheless, Macross reaching Gundam’s status as the biggest mecha seems more like a pipedream. Gundam is too much of a juggernaut to be unseated, but Macross has plenty of room to grow.