New Rumor Suggests Made In Abyss Will Reach Its Climax Soon

Made In Abyss is an anime franchise that has a unique premise, with its protagonists attempting to make thie rway down into a giant chasm where the environment becomes more deadly the deeper they go, but it seems as if the franchise might be making its curtain call sooner than we thought! With franchises like Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland having already come to an end, with Attack On Titan not too far behind, Made In Abyss will definitely be missed if the series is indeed reaching its finale.

Twitter User RanobeSugoi shared the rumor that the tenth volume of the manga will mark the end of the franchise that features Riko and Reg attempting to find the location of the former's mother within the deadly environment of the "Abyss":

Akihito Tsukushi's well-acclaimed popular manga "Made in Abyss" will be reaching Climax in the next volume 10. pic.twitter.com/LipET1Th1b — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) July 28, 2020

The official description for Made In Abyss, for those who might now be familiar with the series, reads as such:

"The Abyss—a gaping chasm stretching down into the depths of the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics from a time long past. How did it come to be? What lies at the bottom? Countless brave individuals, known as Divers, have sought to solve these mysteries of the Abyss, fearlessly descending into its darkest realms. The best and bravest of the Divers, the White Whistles, are hailed as legends by those who remain on the surface.

Riko, daughter of the missing White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, aspires to become like her mother and explore the furthest reaches of the Abyss. However, just a novice Red Whistle herself, she is only permitted to roam its most upper layer. Even so, Riko has a chance encounter with a mysterious robot with the appearance of an ordinary young boy. She comes to name him Reg, and he has no recollection of the events preceding his discovery. Certain that the technology to create Reg must come from deep within the Abyss, the two decide to venture forth into the chasm to recover his memories and see the bottom of the great pit with their own eyes. However, they know not of the harsh reality that is the true existence of the Abyss."

Do you think Made In Abyss is coming to an end?

