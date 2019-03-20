Made in Abyss is Releasing the Weirdest Perfume Ever

Made in Abyss recently brought its second season to a close, with the anime franchise created by Akihito Tsukushi presenting cute protagonists in a world that is anything but. With Riko and Reg moving further into the depths of the Abyss in an effort to find the former's mother, a new fragrance is set to arrive that not only focuses on Faputa, aka the "Princess of the Narehate", but might come as a surprise considering what part of Faputa the perfume focuses on specifically.

At one point in the anime franchise, Riko, the main protagonist that has been looking to find any trace of her mother, describes Faputa's rear end as having the smell of "the sun and sweet potatoes". Shockingly, the new Made in Abyss fragrance is taking this description to heart and attempting to recreate the scent that is most assuredly a head-scratcher for many fans that have been following the young characters throughout the anime adaptation's two seasons.

It Smells Like WHAT?

The Official Twitter Account for Made In Abyss shared the first look at the fragrance that has already opened up for pre-orders and will arrive at retailers for around $38 USD each:

Currently, Made In Abyss has yet to confirm its third season, though with the manga continuing to release new chapters to this day, it might be inevitable to see the anime adaptation return with new episodes down the line.

If you haven't dived into the depths of this unsettling anime series, the official description for Made in Abyss reads as such:

"In an age when the corners of the world have been scoured for their secrets, only one place remains unexplored-a massive cave system known as the Abyss, filled with monstrous creatures and lost relics. Those who delve into its depths are known as Cave Raiders. A young orphan named Riko dreams of following in her mother's footsteps as a Cave Raider, and when she meets a strange robot while exploring the Abyss, she is one perilous step closer to achieving her goal!"

Would you pick up this bizarre anime fragrance? Do you think we'll see Riko and Reg dive further into the abyss in a potential third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Abyss.