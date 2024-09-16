Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie Teases Its Dark Story With New Trailer: Watch

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising is finally making its full debut in theaters across Japan next year after a lengthy delay, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new movie with its very first footage. Puella Magi Madoka Magica is one of the most well respected magical girl franchises among anime fans due to how far it goes with the concept. The original TV anime had its singular season aired over 13 years ago, but Shaft's original anime project has still been at the forefront of many fans' minds ever since that successful debut made landfall.

It's because that while the original Puella Magi Madoka Magica TV anime might have only lasted a single season of its own, the story continued with three feature film releases, spinoffs, video game releases, novels and much more. It's become a real juggernaut of a franchise, and soon it will be returning with a brand new movie picking up from where the story left off all those years ago. Now the first real footage has been released as part of Aniplex Online Fest 2024, and you can check out the new look at Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising below with its new teaser trailer.

What Is Madoka Magica's New Movie?

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising features a returning staff and cast from the original TV anime and films with Yukihiro Miyamoto directing the new film for studio SHAFT, original creators Magica Quartet signing on, Gen Urobuchi writing the script, Ume Aoki handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura composing the music. Originally scheduled to make its debut in Japan later this year, it was unfortunately hit with a major delay. Due to production issues behind the scenes, the new film is now set to release in Japan some time in 2025.

While there are no hints of any international release plans for the new film as of the time of this publication, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising will include a returning voice cast from the original TV anime and movies as well. These include the confirmed returns of Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey. Given that the film was originally announced as a tenth anniversary of the original anime, the full crew seems ready for their comebacks.

What Is Madoka Magica About?

The new film is going to be a must-watch for fans waiting to see the next phase of the story as it picks up from the events of the previous film trilogy, Rebellion. While there aren't easy ways to go back and check out this trilogy of films as of the time of this publication, you can catch the original Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Its story is much darker than you might suspect looking at its art, and that's been a huge part of its appeal over the years.

Combine that with the stellar production for the rest of the project, and you'll see why this has been one of the marquee magical girl franchises. It's also going to be necessary to see the prior works before jumping into this newest film too. Because while it might be new, there's a chance that ten years of plot developments will be coming into play in the coming film.