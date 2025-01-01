Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Hypes Season 2 With Adorable Poster

The magical girl genre is one of the most recognizable and classic story set-ups in the industry. Aside from the Sailor Moon and Pretty Cure-like series of the world, plenty of creators have come up with creative ways to subvert the genre, whether that be putting the main characters in horrific, otherwordly situations or by taking the idea of being a magical girl down a more mundane route. That’s precisely what Magilumiere Co. Ltd., a new magical girl anime from J.C. Staff and Studio Moe, does; the series turns the lives of magical girls into a commercialized spectacle on par with hero society in My Hero Academia.

After a well-received debut, it’s officially been confirmed that Magilumiere Co. Ltd. will be receiving a second season. Commemorating the announcement with a brand-new key visual drawn by the illustrator of the original manga, Yu Aoki. While there have been no other details regarding when the new season plans to release, the first season only just concluded on December 20, 2024.

Magilumiere Co. Ltd. is based on the original manga series created by Sekka Iwata and Yu Aoki that follows Kana Sakuragi, a fresh college graduate looking for a career in a world where being a magical girl has become a popular and commercialized profession. While job hunting, Sakuragi ends up assisting in exterminating a Kaii – or monster – alongside another magical girl named Hitomi Koshigaya. After the larger-than-life experience, Sakuragi is brought on to work as a magical girl alongside Koshigaya at a brand-new magical girl startup company at the titular Magilumiere. From that point forward, the series follows Sakuragi settling into corporate life as a magical girl and public figure and her attempts at mingling with her eccentric colleagues.

Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Does To Magical Girls What My Hero Academia Did For Superheroes

Magilumiere Co. Ltd., despite being in a genre that typically falls into the shojo demographic, is published through Shonen Jump+; the manga is frilly and filled with adorable character designs but throws in a lot of the expected tropes from a shonen action series, turning Magilumiere Co. Ltd. into something truly unique. Plus, Magilumiere Co. Ltd. uniquely takes the concept of being a magical girl down a much more corporate route, something that one of Sheisha’s other heavy-hitters, My Hero Academia, did for traditional superheroes.

What ultimately causes Magilumiere Co. Ltd. to stand out from its contemporaries is how the series chooses to tackle its super-powered protagonists. Sure, they possess all the necessary tools to take down Kaii and be recognized as heroes around the globe, but at the end of the day — every single one of these magical girls is just clocking in for a paycheck. That’s not to say that Magilumiere Co. Ltd. strips away every ounce of whimsy from the profession. It’s quite the opposite. The fights in the series are incredibly exciting, and despite being “just a job,” the characters paint the idea that being a corporate employee as something that can be fun and filled with community with the right team.

