The Persona Team Is Working On a Special New Manga

It is a busy year for manga. We have seen a number of top-tier series end their run in 2024, but others have come to life in their stead. Now, we know another project is in the works, and it comes from the team at Atlus. The creators of Persona have a new manga on the way, and it will highlight the company's next big video game.

As it turns out, Metaphor: ReFantazio is getting a manga makeover. The team at Atlus and SEGA announced the new manga in tandem with Shueisha. The publisher will kickstarted Metaphor: ReFantazaio in V-Jump before the year ends. Yoichi Amano will be overseeing the manga, and the Atlus manga will prep fans for its upcoming game.

(Photo: Atlus)

What Is Metaphor: ReFantazio About?

After all, Metaphor: ReFantazio is on the horizon, and the JRPG has rather high expectations. The game, which Atlus is publishing for Studio Zero, promises to follow in the same vein as Persona. After all, Studio Zero is known best for bringing Persona to life, and the game's team is teaming up for Metaphor: ReFantazio. Katsura Hashiro is directing the game with Shigenori Soejima as the character designer. Plus, Shoji Meguro is overseeing Metaphor: ReFantazio as its composer.

As for the game itself, Metaphor: ReFantazio will be set in a fantastical land known as the United Kingdom of Euchronia. The medieval realm will act as a mirror for the modern world we know, and its story will pop off after the land's king is assassinated. A tournament is set in place to find the new king of Euchronia, and that is where fans will meet our hero. The boy is a simple tribesman of the Elda people who is ostracized for his magic. As the tournament looms, our hero will set out to save his childhood friend who is the kingdom's lost prince, so Metaphor: ReFantazio is going to be packed.

What's Next for Studio Zero?

Slated for a release on October 11, Metaphor: ReFantazio promises to be the next big JRPG obsession. The fantasy promises to follow in the footsteps of Persona, and Studio Zero has made that comparison clear. Not long ago, the team even confirmed Metaphor: ReFantazio will have a similar completion time to Persona 5. This means you can expect this new game to run over 100 hours of playtime, and completionists will want to look out for easter eggs while playing.

If you want to check out Metaphor: ReFantazio, the upcoming title will be accessible on new gen consoles as well as PlayStation 4 and PC. The game is currently available for pre-order at $70 USD.

What do you make of this manga order for Metaphor: ReFantazio? Are you ready to see this Atlus title go live? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.