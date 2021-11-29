Here Are the Top-Selling Manga in 2021

As December begins to roll in, a new year is growing closer by the day, and that means a lot of year-end information is ready to go live. The world is ready to bid 2021 farewell, and one industry overseas is getting the jump on its end-of-year ranking. The manga industry has released its best sellers of the year, and the results might surprise you.

The update comes from Oricon, an organization in Japan that keeps track of manga sales. The team kept a close eye on sales in 2021 as series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Chainsaw Man fought for supremacy. And now, we know which series landed in Oricon’s top ten list.

As it turns out, Jujutsu Kaisen took home the number one spot in 2021 by a very narrow margin. The hit series distributed a total of 30.91 million copies this past year. This was enough to push Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of Demon Slayer which did 29.51 million copies. Obviously, the first two series were neck and neck, but Jujutsu Kaisen put out new volumes the whole year. Demon Slayer did come to a close at the start of 2021.

Tokyo Revengers pushed forward to third place this year with a solid number of sales. The gritty tale sold 24.98 million copies, and then our fourth place series fell behind with a wide margin. Attack on Titan took the spot with 7.33 million copies while My Hero Academia with the industry’s fifth best-selling manga at 7.02 million.

Now, the ranking’s latter half finished strong with five more series fans know and love. One Piece hit up sixth place with 7.00 million copies before Chainsaw Man landed with 5.21 million. SPYXFAMILY, Kingdom, and Haikyu rounded up the ranking this year. The volleyball series came in tenth place with 4.34 million copies, so Haikyu is still crushing it even after it ended some time ago.

Looking at this list, there is obviously a huge gap between the first three series and the rest. Jujutsu Kaisen sold more than 30 million copies this year which is wild while Demon Slayer stayed revenant with over 29 million copies. But to some, Tokyo Revengers might be a shock given its insane sales. The show’s anime debut no doubt pushed manga sales to new highs, so netizens are curious how season two will launch Tokyo Revengers in the new year.

What do you think of this year's list of best sellers? Do any of these results take you by surprise…?