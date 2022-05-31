Ayashimon Creator Pens Letter to Fans Following Finale

✖

It seems Shonen Jump has just brought one of its most promising series to a close. After all, this week ushered in the final chapter of Ayashimon. Creator Yuji Kaku brought the supernatural story to a close following its November 2021 debut, and now they've penned a letter to fans addressing the finale.

The update comes straight from Kaku's Twitter as you can see below. It was there the artist sketched Maruo and Urara in formal attire to mark the finale's debut. And of course, Kaku thanked fans for all their support up until now.

"The final chapter of Ayashimon has been published in Weekly Shonen Jump which was released on May 30th. I would appreciate it if you all could check it out. I am very grateful to all those who have kept up with me so far. Thank you for reading," they shared.

For those unfamiliar with Ayashimon, the series came to an end this week after a little more than six months in print. The story follows a strong boy named Maruo Kaido who loves manga and wants to be like his favorite protagonists. As he gets older, the boy meets a shapeshifting yokai named Urara who recruits him to join their yakuza group. And as he gets to know Urara better, Maruo learns what it is really like to live a life straight from a manga.

Manga readers will be familiar with Kaku's work if they have been around the fandom for a while. The artist got his start in manga way back in 2009 but rose to fame as an assistant under Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man. Kaku went on to create the series Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, and the hit manga is slated to get an anime adaptation shortly.

Did you get the chance to read Ayashimon while it was still in print? Do you think Kaku's latest series ended too soon?