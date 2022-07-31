Japan's Top Manga Publishers Are Suing a Massive Piracy Site

Piracy is the bane of any creator's existence, and manga artists have gone through plenty of grief from the industry. After all, manga piracy is huge, and it is only growing as the medium itself gains more fans. Of course, actions have been taken by publishers to stop pirates over the years, and those legal initiatives have grown recently. And now, it seems several of Japan's top publishers are teaming up to suit a massive piracy site for more than $14 million USD.

The news comes from Japan as reports confirmed a joint lawsuit against the site Mangamura has been filed. Shueisha, Kadokawa, and Shogakukan have come together to pursue the piracy service. According to the Tokyo District Court, the lawsuit filed is for $14.2 million in damages from 17 total series.

According to the lawsuit, the manga mentioned in its damages are One Piece, Kingdom, Yawara, Dorohedoro, Overlord, Sgt. Frog, Wise Man's Grandchild, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Trinity Seven, Hinamatsuri, Erased, Mushoku Tensei, Golden Rough, Kanojo wa Uso o Ai Shisugiteru, Karakuri Circus, Kengan Ashura, and Tasogare Ryuseigun.

If this site sounds familiar to you, then that is hardly a surprise. Mangamura is one of the largest sites hosting illicit manga on the Internet. It has also come into legal trouble before as Romi Hoshino, the site's alleged administrator, was found guilty of copyright infringement in 2021. Other lawsuits have been filed against the site by creators such as Ken Akamatsu. And now, it seems several of Japan's biggest publishers are now going after the website itself for millions of dollars in damages.

