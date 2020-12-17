Does Marvel Need to Tackle Anime Again?

Marvel Studios released an onslaught of news at the recent Disney Investor Call, wherein they had revealed a large number of new projects that will be released in the future, but is it time that the studio once again dives into the world of anime that it has abandoned for a few years? Marvel's original anime partnership created new takes from the legendary animation studio of Madhouse for the X-Men, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Blade, and with these series having landed on Netflix, what better time to revisit them and argue why the Disney company should dive back into the anime pool! What Marvel characters do you think should receive their own anime? What was your favorite Marvel Anime series of the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Marvel!

Marvel And Anime Is A Match Made In Heaven (Photo: Marvel & Madhouse) At the end of the day, My Hero Academia is a take on superheroes that reflects a lot of the characteristics of the Marvel Universe, introducing a number of superheroes that are attempting to save the world by putting their heroic abilities to good use. With the Marvel Universe being easily one of the most popular movie series, it's clear that a number of characters could easily translate into the world of anime and give fans entirely new takes on some of their favorite characters using the stylish medium. While the partnership with Madhouse didn't take off, Marvel should take another crack at it none the less. Disney+ is currently working to create the first anime for Star Wars, as promoted on the recent Investor Call, and the franchise could certainly use some company based on the reception!

So Many Characters Are Dying For An Anime (Photo: Marvel Comics) While the recent Marvel anime series of Marvel Future Avengers and Marvel Disc Wars attempted to cram as many characters as possible into their individual episodes, they barely scratched the surface of characters that could translate insanely well into the medium of anime. Anime series could be created for some of the most well-known heroes of the Marvel Universe such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, and other members of the MCU but also give a shot at some of the lesser-known heroes that have yet to hit the big or small screens!

It's Worked In The Past (Photo: Warner Bros) The Marvel Anime series aren't going to be winning any awards in the writing category, but the animation from Madhouse works surprisingly well at translating characters such as the X-Men, Iron Man, and Blade into the medium. On top of this, we've also seen anime used in animating other superheroes from different companies, with the protector of Gotham City, Batman, receiving some stellar anime stories with Batman: Ninja and Batman: Gotham Knight. With Marvel creating some manga series for characters like Deadpool for the first time, an anime adaptation of some of the biggest stories of the universe would translate well!

Disney+ Is The Perfect Venue For Them (Photo: Marvel & Madhouse) With the coronavirus pandemic not only putting a hamper into theatrical projects while also causing a bigger emphasis on animation, Disney+ is the perfect place to try out some big experiments when it comes to the Marvel franchise. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe unleashing a bevy of new television series such as Loki, Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, Ironheart, and numerous others, as well as Star Wars receiving its first-ever anime, the time is definitely right for Marvel to dip their toes back into the pool!