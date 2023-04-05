Here's Exactly When Mashle: Magic and Muscles Premieres

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is gearing up to take over the world this Spring as one of the many new anime arriving as part of the new wave of Spring 2023 anime releases, and Crunchyroll has now revealed exactly when fans will be able to check out the first episode of the Mashle anime! Hajime Komoto's original Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is currently in the midst of its final arc with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the franchise is getting ready to expand with a new Mashle anime hitting screens in just a couple more days from the time of this writing.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is gearing up for its anime premiere on April 7th overseas, and Crunchyroll previously announced they would be streaming the new Mashle anime alongside its debut. For those asking when does Mashle's anime come out, The newest update from Crunchyroll has now revealed that Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 1 will be available for streaming on Friday, April 7th at 9:30AM PT for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Mashle Anime: What to Know

Directed by Tomonari Tanaka for A-1 Pictures, Mashle: Magic and Muscles features a main voice cast with the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Hiroaki Hirata as the narrator. As for what to expect from the new series' debut, Crunchyroll begins to tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic."

The synopsis continues with, "All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

