Masters of the Universe: Revelation Shares Close Look at New Skeletor, Evil-Lyn Designs

Masters of the Universe: Revelation shared a much closer look at the new designs for Skeletor, Evil-Lyn and more! Mattel Television and Netflix collaborated for a new take on the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise under the guidance of Kevin Smith as showrunner. After much anticipation, the series finally debuted the first five episodes on Netflix and fans got to see just how much had changed from that original series. This was pretty much from top to bottom and it all started with new character designs and animation provided by Powerhouse Animation.

After revealing a much closer look at the new character designs for Adam, Cringer, He-Man and Battle Cat, Powerhouse Animation revealed the other side of the coin with a much closer look at the biggest villain, Skeletor, along with Evil-Lyn, Orko, and Sorceress so fans can see all of the smaller details that went into the new designs and might have gone unnoticed with all of the action unfolding in Masters of the Universe: Revelation's first episodes. Check them out below:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation shared several new takes on the series' characters, and that's most true of Skeletor. While fans didn't get to see much of the famous villain through the first few episodes, Skeletor is heading into the second part of the series with a much more powerful form than ever and will likely cast a shadow over the rest of the series' events. Unfortunately, Masters of the Universe: Revelation has yet to set a release date for Part 2 just yet.

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series's first five episodes (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut,"Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers...At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it's one that's most assuredly worth reading."

