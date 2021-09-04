Masters of the Universe Releases Stunning Stop-Motion Fight Clip

✖

Mattel has released a cool stop-motion animated fight to help celebrated the fact that Masters of the Universe: Revelation can now be found streaming with Netflix! After much anticipation and build up, the rebooted take on the classic animated series from the 1980s made its return to screens earlier this Summer and presented a whole new take on He-Man and the rest of Eternia. This not only included a huge shift in tone from that original series, but a change for each of the character designs as well. Designs that were immortalized in a new collection of action figures released alongside the animated series' debut.

As part of a cool way to highlight not only the animated series but the new figures, Masters of the Universe: Revelation has shared a cool new promo that sees He-Man, Skeletor and Evil-Lyn fighting before Moss Man intervenes to help He-Man during this epic struggle. All completely done with stop-motion animation using the Mattel figures themselves, it's a cool new take on the franchise that you can check out below:

Everyone needs a Moss Man in their corner.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming on @netflix! #ThePowerReturns pic.twitter.com/Kfckxi31NQ — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) September 4, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming its first five episodes with Netflix, but there's currently no release date set for the second part of the animated series just yet. Produced by Mattel Television and Netflix, animated by Powerhouse Animation, with Kevin Smith serving as showrunner, the series features a cast that includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Tony Todd, Kevin Conroy, and more.

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series's first five episodes (which you can find here) and stated the following about its debut, "Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers...At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it's one that's most assuredly worth reading."

