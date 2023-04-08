Mega Man Manga Returns With New Chapter for 20th Anniversary

The Mega Man games are now in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Mega Man Battle Network franchise, and Capcom is going all out for the fan favorite series by even bringing back the original Mega Man Battle Network manga for a new chapter set 20 years after the original series came to an end! While the Mega Man games are some of the most played and widely known in action video game history, the Mega Man Battle Network era of the franchise is special in its own way with many fans growing up during a certain generation.

Mega Man Battle Network spawned its own successful anime adaptation and its own manga release as well. While the Mega Man Battle Network story came to an end way back in 2006, Mega Man NT Warrior manga series writer and illustrator Ryo Takamisaki has actually come back to the series for a special new chapter celebrating Mega Man Battle Network's 20th Anniversary. Titled "Mega Man Battle Network ~The 20 Year Reunion~," you can now check it out with Capcom completely for free and in English!

20 years later... we'll still be connected, won't we?



Drawn by Ryo Takamisaki, Mega Man Battle Network ~The 20 Year Reunion~ is now available to read online for free!

🌐 https://t.co/YtQfesoAjb pic.twitter.com/WtPN7NTZRY — Mega Man (@MegaMan) March 28, 2023

Mega Man Battle Network 20 Years Later

Capcom is really going all out for the 20th Anniversary of the Mega Man Battle Network series with not only this new manga entry that reunites fans with Lan and his friends 20 years after their adventures came to an end, but now fans can actually check out the Mega Man NT Warrior anime now streaming for the first real time in a long time with Capcom's official YouTube channel. Of course, there's a major celebration for the Mega Man Battle Network games as well.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is currently scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam on April 14th. This new collection features Mega Man Battle Network's ten different titles released over the course of the franchise's run, which of course collects the multiple variations of each one of the titles as well. So there are plenty of ways for Mega Man fans to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this major series too!

How do you feel about Mega Man NT Warrior returning for a special manga sequel all these years later? Did the updates on each of the characters surprise you? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!