Mobile Suit Gundam Comes to Life in This Deceptively Beautiful Photoshoot

Mobile Suit Gundam had to roll with the punches in 2020, as the coronavirus caused several projects related to the popular anime franchise to either be delayed or outright canceled, but fans were luckily able to witness the arrival of the "Walking Gundam" and a photoshoot has imagined what the real-life statue would look like with more of an anime flair. Erected in Japan through the Gundam Factory Yokohama, the Walking Gundam has already taken its first steps and continues to be the largest real-life Gundam statue to ever be created in the world today!

Last year, before COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into countless entertainment projects, Gundam as a franchise was going to see many different events drop. Mobile Suit Gundam was originally slated to be a part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics via the "G Satellite", relaying messages back to Earth via a satellite that housed two Gundam plastic models. With the delay of the Olympics themselves, the status of this event has been up in the air, and fans are still left wondering whether the G Satellite event will take place. On top of this, we also saw the delay of the next feature-length film of the franchise, Hathaway's Flash, which is slated to arrive later this year.

Twitter Outlet Hiro Cameras was able to take some breathtaking photos of the Walking Gundam that is currently taking steps in Japan, making the real-life mech look far closer to its anime counterpart than it ever has been before:

Hathaway's Flash will once again return to the original universe that introduced us to the universe of Gundam back in the 1970s, introducing a new protagonist who is believed to be a combination of both the hero and villain of the first anime series, Amuro and Char respectively. The film, after being delayed from its initial release of last year, is slated to arrive in theaters in Japan this May, giving us a brand new tale in the original Gundam universe.

The Walking Gundam has so far been a big hit in Japan, and we're crossing our fingers that we will get the opportunity to see a statue or two created in North America.

