Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway Gets Netflix Release Date

Netflix's Geeked Week gave fans a number of big announcements for some of the streaming service's biggest animated series, including the likes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Castlevania, and many others, but it also was able to announce that the latest film in the Gundam franchise, Hathaway's Flash, will be coming to Netflix. Returning to the original universe that kicked things off in the Gundam series in the 1970s, the latest adventure will have a fresh makeover that will follow the "spiritual successor" to both the hero and villain of the first Gundam story, Amaro and Char.

Hathaway's Flash first appeared as a novel series in 1989, written by the creator of Mobile Suit Gundam, Yoshiyuki Tomino, acting as an official sequel to the original series that helped introduce fans to what would become the most popular mech series in the world of anime. While the franchise has veered into numerous different realities that are linked by the presence of mech suits, it's clear that the original series hasn't ended its story by any stretch with this upcoming film.

Gundam Global Portal shared a new trailer via Facebook which reveals that Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash will be coming to Netflix on July 1st, which will be hitting the streaming service shortly after the mech suit movie had been released in theaters in Japan:

Hathaway's Flash has gone through a turbulent release schedule, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, which threw a monkey wrench into countless anime productions, whether they were television series or feature-length films. With the latest movie in the Gundam series hitting theaters in Japan earlier this month after a number of big delays, fans of the mech series worldwide could not be happier that Netflix will be bringing the movie to fans shortly.

Netflix listed their official description of the upcoming film titled "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway,", which will be the first part of a trilogy of films, on their site:

"After Char's rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate."

Are you hyped for the arrival of the latest Gundam film? What other universes in the Mobile Suit franchise would you love to see the series revisit? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.