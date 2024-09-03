New Mobile Suit Gundam Movies Announced

The Gundam universe has continued to be a powerhouse in the anime world despite first premiering in the 1970s. The mech franchise has found its footing by moving on from the original universe and exploring the high-flying mechs in various storylines. Luckily, Mobile Suit Gundam will still revisit the battle between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon as a movie has been announced that will once again focus on Char Aznable, the big bad of the original series.

While Gundam is returning to the silver screen this month, the three movies are a recreation of the series that followed Char in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin. Arriving in Japanese cinemas on September 13th, the films will take the original anime adaptation and repurpose its story into feature-length movies. Unfortunately, this trilogy won’t feature any new footage created for the big screen but it will let fans revisit Char’s origin in a much larger format.

Gundam: The Origin Returns

The three films will be titled “Char/Sayla Arc”, “The Outbreak of War Arc”, and “Loum Arc”. While they are set to arrive in Japan this month, Gundam.info has yet to reveal if this trilogy will make its way to North American theaters.

https://x.com/gundam_info/status/1830504774971855271

If you didn’t have the chance to catch the original Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, the series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anime focusing on Char, “What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the ‘Red Comet’ as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his sister Sayla Mass? The two siblings’ journeys, brought on by the sudden death of their father Zeon Zum Deikun who was a leader of the Spacenoids, are depicted in the four episodes of ‘Chronicle of Char and Sayla’. This story will be presented in the form of event screenings. The Zabi family who seize control of Side 3 and lead the Principality of Zeon, the early days of many renowned Zeon ace pilots who later fight in the One Year War, the secrets of mobile suit development, conflicts with the Earth Federation Forces, and the road leading to the outbreak of war—all will be revealed.”

