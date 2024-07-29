Invincible Creator Teases “Darkest” Era With New Blue Suit

Invincible is now in the works on Season 3 of the animated series, and the creator behind it all is teasing a dark new era for Mark Grayson with the reveal of his new blue and black suit. Invincible Season 2 really put Mark through the wringer as while the first half of it saw him recovering from everything that happened with his father at the end of the first season, the second half of the season saw him confronting a potential violent and dark path for him to take as a Viltrumite. But Mark’s struggles are really only just beginning.

Invincible shared the first look at Season 3 during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, and revealed that he would be changing into the fan favorite blue and black suit seen in the original comics. Robert Kirkman, the creator behind the series, opened up about this change in a recent interview with Variety and teased that this era coming in the series would be like the comics in that it will be the “darkest and the most intense” phase of Mark’s journey as Invincible.

“Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he’s been through in Season 2. He’s in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume,” Kirkman stated. “Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of ‘Invincible’ is the darkest and the most intense, and there’s a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit.” As for what’s coming in Invincible Season 3, Kirkman was coy but teased an escalation for it all.

“I think you can see that Season 2 is an advancement of a lot of things that were introduced in Season 1,” Kirkman explained. “The stakes were higher, things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3.” If the series adapts what happens in the original Invincible comics from here on out, that’s going to be a very tough time for Mark moving forward.

Invincible has yet to set a release window or date for Season 3 as of the time of this publication, but Season 4 of the series has been announced. You can now check out the first two seasons of Invincible and Atom Eve special with Prime Video.

HT – Variety