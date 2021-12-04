Mushoku Tensei to Release Real-Life Version of Roxy Figure Seen in the Anime

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be releasing a real life version of the Roxy figure as seen in the anime! The anime’s debut season is now gearing up for the final arc of its run as part of the Fall 2021 schedule, but before that had some unexpected fun with a strange tonal detour with the newest episode of the anime. Although it had seemed like Rudeus was caught in a tough to escape trap set by a very grotesque kind of villain, the actual result of all of this was actually a secret advertisement for its newest collectible.

Episode 20 of the series brought Rudeus’ kidnapping troubles to an end, and brought that surprise conflict to an even stranger level when it was revealed that the Prince’s brother, Prince Zanoba, was actually entranced with the same Roxy statue that Rudeus had crafted earlier in the series. Zanoba goes on to describe it in very minute detail, and its this same statue that fans of the series will soon be able to buy from Kotobukiya. You can check out their announcement of the new Roxy collectible below:

Although Rudeus had crafted it in the anime, Zanoba revealed just how much detail Rudeus had actually put into the figure itself. Zanoba fanaticizes over the creation so much and eventually reveals that the robe on top is removable and showcases a whole other kind of figure underneath. Kotobukiya teases their new figure will be able to do the same with their full 360-degree look at the collectible, and fans will be able to nab it for themselves when it launches in Japan next May.

As for the anime itself, if you wanted to check out the debut season’s episodes released thus far, you can now find all of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s current episodes streaming with Funimation. They describe the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

What do you think of Mushoku Tensei ostensibly advertising its newest Roxy figure with the anime's newest episode? Did it make you more interested in the real thing?