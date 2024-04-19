Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 15 First Look Revealed

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is now working its way through the second half of its second season, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect from Episode 15 with its first promo! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 was one of the major Isekai franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and the first half of the season set Rudeus and Sylphie on a new path towards a bright future. With the first two episodes of its comeback, it seems the anime is setting the stage for what's next as the two of them are still in their literal honeymoon phase.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is gearing up for the third episode of its run for its second half, and it seems like the main story of the franchise will be moving forward soon. Nanahoshi has been experimenting with Rudeus as the two have been trying to open a new portal to Japan, and it seems like the next episode is making another major step forward. You can check out the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 15 below.

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 15

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 15 is titled "Afar" and will be premiering on Monday, April 22nd in Japan. The episode will then be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll soon after, and fans can currently catch up with all of the episodes from the first two seasons of the series there as well. The second half of the season will be running for 12 episodes in total, so there's a good chance the main story will be kicking into high gear very soon.

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"