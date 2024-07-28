My Adventures with Superman Shares Update on Season 3 Episodes

My Adventures with Superman is now in the works on Season 3, and the creative team behind the series updated fans with how far in production they are during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend. Before My Adventures with Superman Season 2 ended its run, it was officially announced that Season 3 was already in the works. With production on the new season confirmed following the end of the second season, it turns out that the cast and crew behind it all are actually much further along with the new episodes than many fans had expected to see when Season 3 was announced.

During the special panel for My Adventures with Superman during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend featuring executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher along with Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira of the voice cast, it was revealed (as detailed by Swimpedia on X) that they actually received news of the third season renewal in February. In terms of the production on the new episodes, the cast is currently in recording sessions for the new season and have already finished their work on the first episode.

Supergirl and Superman in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 finale

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Update at SDCC 2024

During the panel, My Adventures with Superman executive producer Jake Wyatt also revealed that four and a half episodes of the season are currently being written and that Kara Zor-El will be an official member of the core group with Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in the coming season as teased by the end of Season 2. New additions to the series include a new version of Superboy, who will join the season at “some” point in its run along with the tease of some major new foes.

Not only will Lex Luthor take on the bald look as known by the DC Comics villain’s previous iterations in other media, but there will be some new and unknown villains also making their debut in the coming season as well. Unfortunately, there are no updates on when exactly this new season will be airing with Adult Swim, but you can currently catch up with the first two seasons of My Adventures with Superman now streaming with Max and airing reruns on Adult Swim.

For those jumping in for the first time, Adult Swim teases what went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 on a whole as such, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”