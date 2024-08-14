My Deer Friend Nokotan Cosplay Highlights Its Most Viral Scene

My Deer Friend Nokotan was definitely one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Summer 2024 anime schedule overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight why with its most viral moment. My Deer Friend Nokotan might have flown under the radar for the first few months of the year, but things quickly changed once fans got to see the first look at the anime ahead of its debut this Summer. Not only did it catch fans’ attention for its wild premise and characters seen in promotional materials, but there was one moment in particular that seemed to really take off.

Using a bit of the opening theme song (which has since gone viral) and a clip of Torako dancing, My Deer Friend Nokotan really went viral with fans to the point where there was even a ten hour version of that single clip released ahead of the anime’s premiere. It really went far in getting fans ready to see the wacky new anime, and now it’s come to life thanks to some equally as hilarious cosplay from artists saya_scarlet and catiescos on Instagram (which has gone viral in its own right). Check it out:

What Is My Deer Friend Nokotan?

If you’re interested in checking out the new anime for yourself, My Deer Friend Nokotan is now streaming its new episodes for the Summer with Crunchyroll,Prime Video, ADN and more services in international territories. Masahiko Ohta will be directing the anime for WIT Studio with Takashi Aoshima writing the scripts, Yumu Tsujimura providing the character designs, and Yasuhiro Misawa composing the music.

The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Megumi Han as Noko “Nokotan” Shikanoko, Saki Fujita as Torako “Koshitan” Koshi, Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi, Fuka Izumi as Meme Bashame, Yurika Kubo as Neko Nekoyamada, Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikoji, Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya, and Kosuke Toriumi as the narrator. As for what to expect from My Deer Friend Nokotan‘s story, the anime is teased as such:

“Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako’s life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure!”