My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Locks Down Release Window With First Look

Play video

My Dress-Up Darling is now in the works on returning to screens with Season 2 later this Summer, and now it has confirmed its release window with the first look at its new episodes. Shinichi Fukuda’s original My Dress-Up Darling manga might have come to an end this week, but the franchise is far from done as the anime is preparing to make a full comeback of its own. The franchise has grown to a whole new level of popularity thanks to the success of its anime adaptation, and thankfully this will be continuing with a new entry not long from now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Dress-Up Darling was such a hit when the anime first debuted back in 2022, that it was no surprise to find out that there were already plans in place to continue it with a new sequel. It wasn’t until a little later that this sequel was confirmed to be a full second season of the series, and now it’s been confirmed that this new season will be making its debut some time in July in Japan. To celebrate the confirmation of its Summer 2025 release, you can check out the special trailer for My Dress-Up Darling in the video above that gives fans the first look at Season 2. You can also find the newest key visual below.

Square Enix

What to Know for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 will be making its debut some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or international release plans as of the time of this publication. Staff and cast details have yet to be revealed for the now in the works season as of this time either, but it’s presumed that they will feature a returning staff and cast from the first season barring any major shake ups to the production behind the seasons.

Keisuke Shinohara directed the first season of My Dress-Up Darling for Studio CloverWorks. Yoriko Tomita oversaw the scripts for the series, Takeshi Nakatsuka composed the music, and Kazumasa Ishida handled the character designs. The voice cast for the series was led by the main duo of Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa and Shoya Ishige as Wakana Gojo. It’s yet to be revealed who will return for the second season, but Suguta and Gojo’s returns are definitely highlighted with this first teaser trailer.

Square Enix

How to Catch Up With My Dress-Up Darling

With My Dress-Up Darling now in the works of Season 2, there is plenty of time to catch up with the first season of the series now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. There are also physical volumes of Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series now available on shelves, so there are many options to check out the series before Season 2 hits. It was such a success thanks to the anime that an entire franchise has blossomed in the last few years.

My Dress-Up Darling even inspired an official live-action TV series adaptation in Japan, and although it made some controversial changes to the original events of the series, it was still a sign of how big of a series this has become in a relatively short time. There is unfortunately no current way to watch this live-action series outside of Japan, however, so it’s either the anime or manga you can dive into in the meantime.

Are you excited for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 to hit this July? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!