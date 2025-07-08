My Dress-Up Darling Season 2’s Episode Count Will Leave Fans Craving More

My Dress-Up Darling is officially back for its hotly anticipated second season, and the series has already dialed up the romance. Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo have come back for a second dose of cosplay fun, with the first episode of the new season dropping on July 5th. Season 2 is already a hit with fans, who have instantly reconnected with Marin and Wakana’s blossoming romance. But, one question has long loomed over the show’s second season: how long will it run for? Thankfully, that has just been answered, although some fans might be disappointed.

CloverWorks’ My Dress-Up Darling anime debuted in 2022 and quickly became a fan favorite. Season 2 is the most anticipated anime of Summer 2025 on My Anime List, beating out Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 and Dandadan. Based on the titular manga by Shinichi Fukuda, which began serialization in 2018 and recently published its final chapter, My Dress-Up Darling is a love letter to fandom and cosplay. However, some fans might wish this love letter were a little bit longer.

My Dress-Up Darling Reveals Season 2 Episode Count

According to the official website for My Dress-Up Darling (via @animetv_jp on X), Season 2 will run for a total of 12 episodes. With the first episode being released last Sunday, and new episodes releasing weekly, this means that the Season 2 finale will air on September 21st.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many, as Season 1 also ran for the same length. Across the debut season’s 12 episodes, fans were introduced to Marin and Wakana, and the show wasted no time laying their foundation for their growing romance and friendship through cosplay. Season 2 has already gotten off to a flying start, beginning with Marin cosplaying as a bunny girl, before jumping ahead to a Halloween party, with Wakana meeting more of her friends. But, despite the fast pace of this slice-of-life anime, some were hoping that the success of Season 1 would drive CloverWorks to extend My Dress-Up Darling‘s second season.

Should My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Be Longer?

As previously mentioned, My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 is the most anticipated show of this summer. After a three-year break, fans have been anxiously awaiting a return of the cosplay-loving duo. A three-year break between seasons used to be the norm. However, over the past few years, the industry has changed, with some major shows returning with new seasons in less than 12 months!

Given the tremendous success of Season 1, some fans expected the long wait to be the result of CloverWorks churning out even more episodes for the second season. Some were optimistic about My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 running for two consecutive cours and lasting for 24 episodes. However, that theory has now officially been disproven. The next episode of My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 releases on Crunchyroll on July 12th.

Have you watched the first episode of Season 2 yet? What do you think of the second season so far? Let us know in the comments below…

