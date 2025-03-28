Netflix’s My Happy Marriage Issues Another Worrying Update on Season 2

My Happy Marriage has been, without a doubt, one of the brightest beacons of hope that the shojo anime community has had in years. Kinema Citrus’s adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s original light novel series has not only succeeded in faithfully adapting the source material but also in bringing its characters to life with absolutely gorgeous animation. It’s an unfortunate rarity for shojo series to receive that amount of effort and love while being adapted, and it’s been a welcome surprise for fans. Of course, not everything can be perfect, and it seems as though Season 2 of My Happy Marriage has been hit with some production troubles approaching the finale.

In a post made by Netflix Anime on X (formerly Twitter), it was announced that Episode 13 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 would be postponed due to delays in production – this announcement was made shortly after issuing a notice to fans that Episode 12 would be delayed. The official X account for My Happy Marriage issued a statement as well, announcing the revised release schedule for the episodes. As of writing, the new release dates for Episodes 12 and 13 will fall on March 31st and April 9th, respectively. While the news is disappointing, due to the nature of the reason behind the delay being vague, it’s important to continue supporting Kinema Citrus and the anime when it does officially release.

Notice of Episode Delay



We regret to inform that episode 13 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 has been postponed due to production delays.



We apologize for the delay and will announce the streaming schedule as soon as it is confirmed. — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 28, 2025

My Happy Marriage Tells a Powerful Story Of Finding Yourself Through Love

My Happy Marriage doesn’t hinge the development of its main characters through their love story, but it does show how finding “your person” can help you fully realize who you truly want to be and, ultimately, make you a better person. The female lead of the series, Miyo Saimori, initially struggles to find her place in the world amid an abusive home environment before being forced into an arranged marriage with a man who had been rumored to be so callous that all his former brides fled from their engagements. Of course, these stories are hardly true, and upon meeting her future husband, Kiyoka, Miyo begins to find solace in her new life.

The series has also gone to great lengths to explore just how unbreakable the bond between Kiyoka and Miyo has become, leading into the show’s second season. While Season 1 was filled with tender moments of the two adjusting to one another, learning about their past trauma and quirks, Season 2 has instead pivoted to developing just how deep their bond has become, all without ever making their relationship feel codependent. The two love and rely on each other, but in that, they’ve been able to truly become themselves, which is something that many romance series struggle to capture. Despite many of the dark, looming threats the couple faces — they always find peace in each other, which is a truly heartwarming sentiment that makes My Happy Marriage so powerful.

