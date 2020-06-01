My Hero Academia Revelation Shocks Fan by How Far Shigaraki Has Come

Shigaraki didn't seem like much of a threat when fans met him years ago, but how the times have changed. My Hero Academia has been busy cultivating the baddie as he struggles to live up to All For One's legacy. Thanks to the manga, Shigaraki has taken a major step towards inheriting his master's spot, and fans are shocked by how far the boy has come.

If you have read the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, then you know what is up. The story is following one of its first big wars between the Pro Heroes and Villains. Up until recently, Shigaraki has been out of sight as he matures the mysterious power boost Dr. Garaki gave him. And now that it has mostly absorbed, Shigaraki is the ultimate threat out there.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 273 shows how terrifying Shigaraki is thanks to his new powers, and My Hero Academia fans were rightfully stunned. Not only has the boy started to unlock powers from All For One, but his Decay Quirk has been magnified to an extreme. The man is able to decay an entire city by just standing in it, so you can see why fans are shocked.

After all, Shigaraki was not the most confident in himself, and his powers reflected that. The baddie was always struggling to assume control over those he commanded, and few saw him as a threat despite his deadly quirk. Now, it seems like Shigaraki is ready to instill terror in the hearts of heroes just like this master did. But as you can see in the slides below, some of his fans are just happy to see Shigaraki rocking a sleek new suit.

