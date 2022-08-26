My Hero Academia Actor Outraces a Horse

My Hero Academia is preparing for its major comeback this fall, with the arrival of its sixth season which will adapt the story of the War Arc and pit the heroes of UA Academy against the vast forces of Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front. Shockingly enough, the Shonen series from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi has grabbed the headlines for a very different reason, as one of the biggest voice actors of the series recently was able to outrun a horse in a Japanese television program.

As a part of the variety program "Say You to Yo Asobi" the voice of Denki in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, Tasuku Hatanaka, was able to defeat a retired racehorse in the 250-meter dash. Hatanaka wasn't the only voice actor that participated in this race, as Rica Matsumoto and Daisuke Namikawa joined him in attempting to outrace the horse. Anime fans might best know Daisuke for his roles as Haganezuka from Demon Slayer and Kid from One Piece, while Rica has made a name for herself by playing the part of Ash Ketchum since the very beginning of Pokemon's anime series. While all the anime voice actors were given the chance to defeat the horse, Denki's voice actor was able to do so immediately.

Aside from this wild horse race, Tasuku Hatanaka will be returning to the role of Denki for the upcoming sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation and fans should expect the electric-charged young hero to play a major role in fighting against the villains that have been building up their forces throughout season five. Without going into spoiler territory, fans should ready themselves for quite a few casualties when it comes to this battle that has been building up for years since the defeat of All For One and the retirement of All Might during the events of season three.

In the pages of the manga, Denki has joined his fellow young heroes, and older professional crime fighters, in attempting to take down All For One once and for all as Kohei Horikoshi works on the Final Arc which will bring the story of My Hero Academia to a close.

