My Hero Academia Reveals All For One’s Surprising Hidden Weakness

My Hero Academia has revealed a surprising weakness All For One is hiding with the newest chapter of the series. As the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series continues with each new chapter, we have seen All For One and Tomura Shigaraki grow even stronger as their power combines into a whole new kind of being between the two of them. It has seemed like the villains have only gotten more fearsome as they continue to evolve, but these villains aren’t perfect in every way. There might be some weaknesses to exploit.

All For One has always been an intimidating villain since he was introduced with the ability to bestow and steal the quirks of others. We have seen how this has shaped the conflicts of the series thus far with not only All For One’s desire for powerful quirks like One For All, and how he’s given his power to Shigaraki to create an even stronger being as a result, but his fight against Star and Stripe has revealed a surprising weakness. All For One just can’t get rid of his quirks as he wishes. He has to give them away in order to rid himself of them.

Before fighting America’s number one hero, Star and Stripe, All For One explained that her quirk was strong enough to make the war a formality. With that said, his desire for the power was also something he did not want to approach lightly and was hoping to attack after getting One For All’s power. We see why he was so hesitant when it’s revealed that Star and Stripe had used the last of her bit of control over her quirk to lay a trap within it. With All For One and Shigaraki taking New Order within their body, it began to “revolt.”

This overwhelming quirk began destroying other quirks within All For One, and it’s revealed that he can truly only steal and bestow these powers and can’t just remove them at will from his body. It’s forcing him to make the choice of passing on such a powerful ability because he can’t adjust it or modify it on the fly. It’s a small loophole, but it’s these kinds of small weakness that can snowball into something that can be utilized by the heroes in a future battle.

Any kind of weakness is a good thing against such monsters like All For One and Shigaraki, but what do you think of this All For One weakness?