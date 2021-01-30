My Hero Academia Explains How All For One's Gang Made It Off Tartarus

✖

My Hero Academia has brought the War Arc to a close in the pages of its manga, but even with the villains having lost the battle, it seems as if the War is far from over as the latest installment has revealed just how the forces of Shigaraki and All For One were able to pull of the prison break of the century! With the heroes still licking their wounds following the injuries and casualties that they suffered, the villains that have escaped are definitely forces that the likes of Midoriya and his fellow students of UA Academy are going to have to prep for!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 298, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

All For One's plan to free himself from the bowels of Tartarus has worked perfectly, as the all-powerful villain is now standing freed side by side with his protege, Shigaraki. In order to break free from the prison, they didn't just use Shigaraki's insane power of the All For One Quirk, they also put a plan into motion that not only attacked Tartarus but several other prisons that are holding countless villains in check.

Attacking a series of prisons didn't just work to potentially halt the heroes' attempts at stopping All For One from being freed, it also added to the League of Villains' roster as countless villains are now able to join in their fight against the heroes. The War Arc saw tens of thousands of villains battling against the heroes, with the likes of Shigaraki and the High-End Nomu doing serious damage to the teachers and students of UA Academy, but this new threat could cause far more damage than we thought possible!

While the villains are amassing power, the heroes are barely able to hold things together, both physically and emotionally. With Midoriya still in a coma following his battle against Shigaraki and the identity of Dabi wreaking havoc on the Todoroki clan, we have to wonder just how the heroes will be able to stand up to the new forces of All For One!

