My Hero Academia Explains Just How Terrifying All Might Can Be

My Hero Academia has seen All For One on the back foot for the first time in quite a while, and the newest chapter of the series has explained just how terrifying of an impact All Might has had on the villain even after all these years later. The final war between the heroes and villains is heating up as Endeavor has launched a fiery comeback against All For One, and the villain is feeling actual danger for the first time. With All Might being the last time the prominent villain had struggled at all, it goes to show just how big of a presence the former number one hero really is.

When we had last seen All Might facing off against All For One, it was a major display of power in which the hero was able to overcome the villain. Of course this is far from All Might's prime, and a loss was a part of the villain's plan, but it was a tease for just how the two of them might have clashed in their prime. As All For One faces off against Endeavor in this final fight, he's been having All Might flashbacks as the terrifying threat from the hero still has a major impact on his psyche overall.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 357 of My Hero Academia sees All For One reacting to Endeavor's intense new flames, and even the villain recognizes that Endeavor's last effort was a "close one" and reacts to the fact that he felt some actual danger in that brief moment. He then reveals that he never expected for Endeavor to remind him of the "pain and misery" of his fight with All Might years ago (likely resulting in the wounds we see him with the current day) with the villain even noting that wounded heroes are "always the scariest." So while the villain is indeed fearsome, an All Might at his peak is that much more.

Considering all of All For One's power and confidence through the series so far, it really does highlight just how terrifying All Might was as a hero when he had his full power. This final war likely would never have happened if that were the case, and All Might is still casting a shadow over this final fight even without his full involvement. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Endeavor has more luck than the former number one hero in beating All For One for good.

How do you feel about All Might's impact on All For One? Do you wish we got to see more of this "terrifying" All Might at his peak?