My Hero Academia Celebrates Izuku and Ochaco With New Art

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi is celebrating Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka getting even closer with an adorable new sketch! The Final Act of the series has been the most intense of the manga to date as it has challenged Izuku and the other young heroes more than ever before. This was especially the case for Izuku’s personal relationships as well when he had decided to go on a vigilante stint and thus forced the other members of Class 1-A to chase him down and bring him back to school by any means necessary. These particular chapters are actually the focus of the newest volume hitting Japan soon.

To celebrate the release of My Hero Academia Volume 33 in Japan next month, the series has revealed a collection of fun new sketches included with the volume. This had new looks at Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, and more, but one particular sketch has really gotten fans’ attention for highlighting how much closer Ochaco and Izuku have become since their fight with one another during the Final Act. In fact, @lkwritesthings on Twitter has gone viral for fans for highlighting the new art. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/lkwritesthings/status/1487626578146246661?s=20&t=FP40BejaePzLNxZ_K4jB-A

My Hero Academia brought Izuku and Ochaco closer together than they ever have been before as she was key in not only knocking some sense into him and bringing him back to U.A. High School, but was the central figure in helping the citizens better accept him. It was her most emotional plea to date, and honestly the most heroic she has ever been as the series sets up something even bigger for her to come in the Final Act’s climax. But that role is still very much a mystery as of the newest chapters.

The manga is currently setting the stage for the final conflict between the heroes and villains, but it’s yet to be revealed what kind of shape that this last fight will take. It’s clear that the heroes have some kind of new plan in motion as they ready their next move, but it has yet to be revealed. When it does kick off, the series will likely be full of nothing but action as the series prepares to bring it all to an end.

What do you think? How are you liking Izuku and Ochaco’s dynamic with the final arc of the series? Do you think there could be something there for the future? What role will this dynamic play in the final moments of the manga overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!