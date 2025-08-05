One Piece Creator Surprises Fans With Their Take on Black Clover’s Asta

One Piece‘s creator has shared a special tribute for Black Clover, and has surprised fans with their take on Asta. Black Clover has officially kicked off the celebration for its 10th anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s going all out with all sorts of special new projects to help commemorate this massive milestone. As the series prepares to continue with the next major chapters of its final arc, other Shonen Jump legends have started to share their takes on the franchise to help celebrate how far Yuki Tabata’s manga has come over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover is kicking off a new wave of special collaboration images that enlists some of Shonen Jump’s biggest creators and artists for their take on Yuki Tabata’s manga series, and that includes One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda. Ahead of the reveal for the 17 Shonen Jump artists special illustrations for Black Clover, fans got to see Oda’s take on Asta for his special tribute (which follows Tabata’s own take on Luffy seen before). You can check it out below as shared by Shueisha.

Shueisha

What’s Next for Black Clover’s 10th Anniversary?

Shonen Jump has enlisted 17 artists to take part in the Black Clover 10th anniversary celebration, and this included famous names like One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda and Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto amongst them. The celebration then continues with the release of three new chapters of the manga coming in the next issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine later this month. This three chapter release is the biggest launch of this new era thus far as Yuki Tabata inches closer and closer to the true end of the series overall. So fans are going to want to see what’s coming next.

The celebration continues with Black Clover’s anime making its comeback in the future as well. Black Clover will be returning for Season 2 of the anime, and it will feature animation produced by Studio Pierrot once more. The anime has yet to reveal a potential release date or window as of the time of this writing, but it has been confirmed that you will be able to stream the episodes outside of Japan with Crunchyroll when they hit (which is also where you can catch up with the entire run of the anime’s first season too).

Toei Animation

How to Watch One Piece

As for One Piece, franchise creator Eiichiro Oda knows all about milestone anniversaries. Both the manga and anime celebrated its 20th anniversaries not long ago, and there are no signs of slowing down any time soon. One Piece is now in the midst of its Final Saga, but it’s also unclear as to how long the series will still be continuing for. As of the latest chapters, the series is now in the middle of its second major arc (and a new flashback arc in the middle of it to boot) as it continues to set the stage for whatever grand plan Oda has in mind for the long running mega hit.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime, One Piece: Egghead Arc is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll and Netflix. There are also English dubbed episodes available (and more coming on the way), so it’s the perfect time to start catching up as the franchise gets ready for its grand finale.