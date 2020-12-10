My Hero Academia Cosplay Revisits Mirio and Eri's Most Emotional Moment

✖

My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes who fans have fallen in love with, and it is easy to see why. When you center a story around superheroes, it becomes very easy to fall for characters. Of course, some heroes are easier to love than others, and Mirio inspired millions of fans upon his debut awhile back. In the manga or anime, Mirio is considered one of the most impressive heroes out there, and two fans decided to spotlight the character by bringing an emotional moment of his to life. And yes, Eri is there with him!

Over on Instagram, the user raptorwithashotgun decided it was time to team up his Mirio cosplay with another My Hero Academia fan. As you can see below, Eri takes part in this popular cosplay thanks to the user living.in.an.rpg. The pair are dressed familiarly as they're creating a famous moment from the anime, and it made fans everywhere tear up upon its debut.

After all, this My Hero Academia cosplay remakes the trip Mirio and Eri took to the Cultural Arts Festival. Fans will remember how emotional Eri got while watching Class 1-A perform. Afterward, Eri became excited beyond belief as she fangirled with Mirio. The pair shared the excitement with one another after the concert came to an end. And as you can see, this cosplay brings together all the emotions of the moment into a cute scene that does them justice.

