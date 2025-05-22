My Hero Academia Just Released Special Discord Avatars: Here’s How to Get Them

Crunchyroll and Discord are partnering to deliver special Discord Avatars based on My Hero Academia. The collaboration will include nine Avatar Decorations and three Profile Effects, available in Discord in countries found in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The nine decorations are based on Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, Endeavor, Hawks, All Might, and the villain, Tomura Shigaraki. The three profile effects are themed around Deku, Bakugo, and the League of Villains. The Discord and My Hero Academia collaboration is part of the promotion for the 2025 Crunchyroll Awards, premiering on May 25th. My Hero Academia Season 7 is nominated for Best Continuing Series in this year’s Crunchyroll Awards, and the My Hero Academia: You’re Next movie is nominated for Film of the Year.

Even though the Crunchyroll Awards doesn’t have the same pedigree as something like the Emmys, the ceremony is still a fun way to celebrate the anime medium. Crunchyroll often brings in a team of anime experts to judge the nominees and invite surprise guests, including voice actors and other creators. The Discord and My Hero Academia collaboration is also advertising the upcoming release of the final season of My Hero Academia, which is scheduled to launch in October.

How to Get the My Hero Academia Avatars on Discord

Unfortunately, the bummer news is that the My Hero Academia Avatar Decorations and Profile Effects on Discord are not free. Users will need real money to purchase the cosmetics if they want to deck out their Discord Avatar with their favorite superhero anime. The Decorations and Effects can be found in the Discord Shop, which you can find by clicking on your profile image on Discord; it should be labeled simply as Shop. The My Hero Academia Avatar Decorations and Profile Effects should be on the front page of the Discord Shop since the products launched on May 21st, 2025, making them the newest items on Discord. The Shop can even be located above your Direct Messages on the Discord desktop app.

Prices vary from country to country, but you can buy the Avatar Decorations and Profile Effects individually in North American servers for $5.99 each. Users can only buy three bundles themed around Deku, Bakugo, and the League of Villains. The Deku and Bakugo bundles come with their respective heroes’ Decorations and Effects. The League of Villains bundle comes with the League of Villains profile effects and the Tomura Shigaraki Decoration. The bundles cost $10.99, saving people 31% if they wanted to purchase both Decorations and Effects for their favorite hero.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing anime and manga franchises of the late 2010s and 2020s. The series has been praised for its wonderful characters and American-based aesthetics. The anime adaptation by Bones Studio has received praise for its smooth animation, well-choreographed fight scenes, and voice acting in both the Japanese and English dub. The manga ended in August 2024, but it received an epilogue chapter that gave readers a glance at the characters’ lives after the final saga, including canonizing a popular ship. Another tie-in book shared new drawn pages that revealed even more information on the characters after the epilogue.

