My Hero Academia Actress Opens Up About Surviving Cancer and Her Recovery

✖

The cast of My Hero Academia has some top-tier talent, and each of its stars are grateful to be part of such a big series. Whether they lead an episode or voice a few lines, the honor of playing a character in My Hero Academia is a dream for many. Saki Ogasawara is one of several stars who scored such a gig, and she is opening up about how a scary diagnosis tried to derail her career.

Recently, Ogasawara did an interview in Japan with Nikkan Gendai. It was there the actress spoke candidly about her hiatus last year. You may recall the star took a break after being diagnosed with cancer, and Ogasawara says she is immensely grateful that her cancer was found out at such an early stage.

"In May 2019, I had surgery to remove my tongue, about 6 centimeters long. I am still able to work as a seiyuu. I am very happy to have detected it early," she recounted.

Over on Twitter, the voice actress addressed fans directly when sharing the interview, and Ogasawara thanked everyone for their support. "Cancer?! You may be surprised, but thankfully, I am totally fine now. This [interview] was hard, but it gave me a good opportunity to go back to the beginning and reflect on some things."

If you did not know, Ogasawara's talent agency announced she was going on hiatus in early 2019. It was then fans learned the star had been diagnosed with stage one tongue cancer. She spent several months enduring treatment and surgery before Ogasawara returned to the recording booth. Now, it sounds like the actress is in tip-top shape, and she hopes netizens can learn from her experience here.

Have you sent the Japanese actress your well-wishes yet? Let us know down in the comments section below!