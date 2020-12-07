My Hero Academia Fandom Weighs In on Bakugo's Hero Name

When it comes to Bakugo Katsuki, the character can do little wrong to his legion of fans. The hero may have gotten off on the wrong foot with many given his history, but Bakugo has been working on his slow-burn redemption for some time now. While his anger may be legendary, My Hero Academia fans have fallen for his gumption in becoming a hero, and they have a lot of thoughts about his hero name.

If you are out of the loop, My Hero Academia finally gave Bakugo the chance to share his hero name at long last. The manga went live this past weekend with a chapter that brought the boy back together with Best Jeanist. It was there Bakugo shared his hero name with the world, and it is a doozy.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

It turns out Bakugo wants to be known as Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. The name, which had its English translation changed recently, is a clear homage to All Might. It also sticks to his guns as the Great Explosion Murder God falls in line with his first hero name from arcs ago. And as you can see in the slides below, fans have a lot to say about this sentimental (and totally dorky) codename:

What do you think of Bakugo's big reveal? Do you like his hero name or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.