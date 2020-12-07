My Hero Academia Fandom Weighs In on Bakugo's Hero Name
When it comes to Bakugo Katsuki, the character can do little wrong to his legion of fans. The hero may have gotten off on the wrong foot with many given his history, but Bakugo has been working on his slow-burn redemption for some time now. While his anger may be legendary, My Hero Academia fans have fallen for his gumption in becoming a hero, and they have a lot of thoughts about his hero name.
If you are out of the loop, My Hero Academia finally gave Bakugo the chance to share his hero name at long last. The manga went live this past weekend with a chapter that brought the boy back together with Best Jeanist. It was there Bakugo shared his hero name with the world, and it is a doozy.
It turns out Bakugo wants to be known as Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. The name, which had its English translation changed recently, is a clear homage to All Might. It also sticks to his guns as the Great Explosion Murder God falls in line with his first hero name from arcs ago. And as you can see in the slides below, fans have a lot to say about this sentimental (and totally dorky) codename:
What do you think of Bakugo's big reveal? Do you like his hero name or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Stay True to Your Heart
call his hero name lame but from the start he already KNEW what he wanted and stayed true to himself, he'll always be bakugou "i'll murder every villains with my explosions and win no matter what" katsuki and im so f-cking proud of him. U go baby, ure already #1 in my heart🥺🧡 pic.twitter.com/amG8vwNC8A— kaori 📌 ceo of agency bakugou (@bakuchiha) December 7, 2020
A True Dork
Cant believe that Katsuki (Shut up damn nerd) Bakugou's hero name is DYNAMIGHT!!!!!— Goblin Child (@Dax_Doodles) December 7, 2020
WHAT A DORK LMAOOOOOO
Very Accurate
everyone in bnha @ bakugou when they knew about his hero name pic.twitter.com/3yDNCrUO7R— chi (@miodriya) December 7, 2020
Light It Up
And we got the biggest reveal of the chapter, Bakugou hero name!
Best Jeanist hints that Katsuki provisional hero name was "Bakugou" itself but
IT'S F-CKING DYNAMIGHTTTT! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/xokmsJ10NA— 🐰 Lebre 🐰 (@lebremangos) December 7, 2020
Every Single Time
something about mirio cackling over bakugou’s hero name gets me every time— jamie⁷ / endeavor hate club (@zukkossokka) December 7, 2020
Imagine That
bakugou calling deku nerd his entire life and then he comes up with dynamight as his hero name— pretending to study for finals (@inlovewhaechan) December 7, 2020
We See You
Heard the officials changed Bakugou's hero name from Dynamite to Dynamight so pic.twitter.com/OGATUayhxH— Scar (@katsmuki) December 7, 2020