My Hero Academia Fandom Goes Off Over Rumored Manga Title

As the manga for My Hero Academia focuses on the life or death battle between Shigaraki and Midoriya, fans are wondering if said characters will be making it out of this latest arc alive, but a rumored title for the next chapter has fans focusing on a very different character! With the rumored title of the next manga chapter being "Bakugo Katsuki: Rising", fans are left wondering whether this means that the hot tempered hero will be stepping up to the plate or getting ready to be the latest casualty of the Paranormal Liberation War.

Twitter User Atsushi101X shared what might be the title for the 285th chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, hinting that the rival to Deku might have a significant role to play before the latest war arc takes a bow and the future of the franchise is changed forever:

My Hero Academia Chapter 285:

“Bakugo Katsuki: Rising” #MHA285 — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) September 24, 2020

