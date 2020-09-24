My Hero Academia Fandom Goes Off Over Rumored Manga Title
As the manga for My Hero Academia focuses on the life or death battle between Shigaraki and Midoriya, fans are wondering if said characters will be making it out of this latest arc alive, but a rumored title for the next chapter has fans focusing on a very different character! With the rumored title of the next manga chapter being "Bakugo Katsuki: Rising", fans are left wondering whether this means that the hot tempered hero will be stepping up to the plate or getting ready to be the latest casualty of the Paranormal Liberation War.
Twitter User Atsushi101X shared what might be the title for the 285th chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, hinting that the rival to Deku might have a significant role to play before the latest war arc takes a bow and the future of the franchise is changed forever:
My Hero Academia Chapter 285:— Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) September 24, 2020
“Bakugo Katsuki: Rising” #MHA285
Do you think Bakugo is on his last legs? Who do you think will survive the Paranormal Liberation War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!
Is This The End Of Bakugo?
BAKUGOU KATSUKI RISING TO HEAVEN pic.twitter.com/63ZlYKlALD— ˗ˏˋh☆shiˎˊ˗ in mourning of bakugou katsuki (@hoshithirsty) September 24, 2020
Some Fans Need To Sit Down
Ground Zero!
GROUND ZEROOOOI pic.twitter.com/eRV0ekyWZN— 『Lyaas』 (@LyaasIsHere) September 24, 2020
How Dare You
So you just gon leave like dat? pic.twitter.com/QeMdnUwNCN— Lenaツ ⁷ ☆ Katsuki : Rising (@zukibkg) September 24, 2020
Fans Do NOT Want To Lose Bakugo
If Kacchan rises to Heaven I rise too pic.twitter.com/AOP3iju8V1— waachan stan | 285 spoilers (@izukuaa) September 24, 2020
The Fans Need Spoilers ASAP
Yo bro where are the spoilers?? I wanna know— yeaey bnha 285 spoilers are coming in a few hours (@FanHeroaca) September 24, 2020
Shock And Alarm!
*me after reading this tweet* pic.twitter.com/9IRMBKvpJt— ɱairéad, returns (@TheWriterMAB) September 24, 2020
It's About Time
EEEEE BOI HE IS FINALLY RAISING IT'S ABOUT TIME— Nastya_Nya🌕 (@Nastia1Nya) September 24, 2020