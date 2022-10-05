My Hero Academia Sketch Gives the Big Three the Graduation They Deserve

My Hero Academia has been in the midst of the final war between the heroes and villains with its latest chapters, but a special new sketch has given U.A. Academy has given the Big Three the graduation they so sorely deserved! The final act of the series has been continuing at such a speedy rate as one intense fight after another has been kicking into high gear. It's really only been a single year since Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes enrolled in school, and that means much of the usual school stuff has been brushed under the rug during this massive crisis.

During this massive fight between the heroes and villains, the series has been making other developments outside of the panels that moved each of the characters forward. One of which was each of the third years officially graduating from the school and becoming full fledged pro heroes in their own right, but this was also something that had to unfortunately happen quickly. In some special art from series creator Kohei Horikoshi, the Big Three of Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki got to have their graduation. Check it out below:

At U.A, the graduation ceremony takes place at the end of March. It seems that graduation dates vary from year to year and from school to school. Some happen in February. How early.



As the final war between the heroes and villains gets even more intense with the latest chapters of the series, there will likely be other usual school events that won't be seen in the series anymore. Because things have been progressing at such a speedy rate for Izuku and the others, there won't be much time to showcase all of the smaller moments for each of the other heroes that were able to be seen in the first era of the series before things got to this point. But now it remains to be seen how it all will be wrapping up in the future.

Izuku and the others still have quite a bit of school left even after this final war against the villains comes to an end, but it's really hard to imagine what kind of future the series could have after such a chaotic war now unfolding. With the series getting ready for its grand finale following this final fight, there's a lot that could be accomplished with a time jump spent showing off more of moments like this. But what do you think?

Do you wish we got to see The Big Three's graduation actually play out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!