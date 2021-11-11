My Hero Academia: Can Deku Still Defeat Shigaraki?





My Hero Academia’s fifth season came to a close with Midoriya learning more about his Quirk of One For All, while Shigaraki was able to lead the League of Villains to a titanic win against the Meta Liberation Army, forming a strong new force in the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the sixth season of the anime adaptation set to adapt the story of the War Arc, the manga has moved past this wild battle and is focusing on a new struggle for Shigaraki, which has us wondering if Deku is ready for the heir apparent of All For One.

Warning. For this article, we’ll be diving into spoilers for the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 332, so be forewarned if you are only following the anime.

Following the War Arc, both Midoriya and Shigaraki have seen their powers increased, in startling new ways. Deku now has the expertise of the Vestiges of One For All, the previous wielders of the Quirk that reside in his mindscape, who give him expertise on how to better handle his powers. Now having access to all the strengths of One For All, minus the powers of the earlier users, Izuku was able to “one-shot” Muscular and defeat a major threat in Lady Nagant.

On the flip side, Shigaraki has also improved, with his mastery of All For One being nearly perfect, though with a major catch. Now that he has joined with All For One completely, his master is completely overtaken his body, creating a new being that is apparently neither All For One or Shigaraki but still holds the strengths of both.

When it comes to power department, at this point, it seems as though Shigaraki edges out Midoriya, but Deku has a major advantage that he might be able to take into account wherein he is able to get along with the “voices in his head” whereas Shiggy is struggling against his master’s influence. Should Shigaraki truly be able to add the Quirk of New Order, held by Star and Stripe, it might be no contest power-wise, so this definitely might be a scenario wherein Deku will have to rely on his ability to connect with people and plead with the villain’s humanity to end the fight.

