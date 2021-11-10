My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki’s Next Stage of Evolution

The war between Shigaraki and Star And Stripe continues in the pages of My Hero Academia, with the heir apparent to All For One dealing a major blow to America’s number one hero and continuing to evolve in ways that are shocking to readers as he continues to master the wild power inside of himself. Having gained the Quirk of his master, Shigaraki doesn’t just have the ability to spread his decay and control it, he now has access to several other powers that come with All For One, and may prove to be his key to gaining the power of New Order.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 332, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

In the latest entry of Kohei Horikoshi’s epic Shonen, we witness Star And Stripe unleashing her wildest attack to date, using her Quirk to create a larger-than-life duplicate of herself made of the atmosphere, pocked a handful of missiles, and deliver a blow that looks similar to that of a nuclear explosion in the “State-Of-The-Art Hypersonic Inter-Continental Cruise Punch”. Unfortunately for America’s number one hero, this isn’t enough to take down Shigaraki, thanks in part to his evolution not just with the powers of All For One, but with his mind and personality slowly merging with that of his protege’s.

As Shigaraki explains, as he terrifyingly regenerates from the blow, his mind and body has changed, allowing him to pull off some major moves:

“I can control what my decay affects. I knew she was preparing something big for me. Our little back and forth thus far told me New Order can only affect two things at once, so I also knew that the situation was about to shift. The instant that shift came, I wasted no time in using decay to tunnel into the Earth. It was a game that relied on exact timing. If I’d run and hid before the big something hit, she wouldn’t caught me in the act and adapted. A second’s delay would’ve been a fatal error.”

With the final panel showing Shigaraki grabbing Star and Stripe’s face, this battle might have come to a horrifying end.

What do you think of Shigaraki’s wild new evolution? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.