My Hero Academia Concept Art Showcases Mina's Best Acid Attack

My Hero Academia is spending its Final Arc not just focusing on some major battles that fans have been waiting to see resolved but focusing on the many young heroes hoping to protect Hero Society. Recently, the young crime fighter Mina Ashido unleashed her Ultimate Attack which was dubbed "Acidman – Alma" and creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a new look at this terrifying move. As Mina and her classmates in Class 1-A struggle against All For One and his terrifying forces, the UA Academy students aren't holding back.

One of the big hooks of Quirks, the name for the superpowers that inhabit My Hero Academia's world, is that their strengths can often come with major weaknesses. In Mina Ashido's case, this certainly rings true as she does have a natural resistance to her own acidic talents, but will often find herself on the receiving end of a nasty burn if she goes too hard in the paint. Such was the case in recent chapters of the My Hero Academia manga, where she teamed up with her classmate Kirishima, aka Red Riot, in an effort to take down a villain who was one of the first to appear in the series. While Acidman – Alma does have some serious power, it comes with a cost as Mina found herself being burned in the process.

Mina's Acidman

My Hero Academia's manga will often feature original artwork from creator Kohei Horikoshi in its volume compilations. Such is definitely the case with the latest iteration, volume 38, which sees an early concept take on Mina's Ultimate Attack. Clearly, the mangaka had a much more terrifying interpretation of Alien Queen's move that creates a being out of the corrosive substance.

On the anime front, My Hero Academia Season 7 has already been confirmed. Following the Paranormal Liberation War and the Dark Deku Arc, there are still some major moments that are set to arrive with the anime adaptation's return. While a release date has yet to be confirmed by Studio Bones, Deku and Class 1-A's comeback will be a major anime event regardless of when it drops.

What has been your favorite ultimate attack in the shonen franchise to date? Do you foresee Mina Ashido surviving the final arc of My Hero Academia?