My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Heroic Fem Duo For All Might And Shimura

The previous holder of the Quirk that is One For All prior to All Might was his mentor, Nana Shimura, a super heroine that had the ability of "float", levitating herself above the ground and instilling the idea of the "Symbol of Peace" into her student and two cosplayers have put together two of the most important heroes in My Hero Academia. With Midoriya attempting to live up to the careers of both of these heroes in both the franchise's anime and manga, it's clear that he is well on his way to becoming one of the greatest heroes the world has ever seen!

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Deku has been struggling in his battle against Shigaraki, relying on the power that is currently at his disposal thanks to the Quirk that is One For All. With the battlefield seemingly switching from the physical world to that of a mental landscape, Nana Shimura has re-appeared in order to help Midoriya with this life or death battle, even having died years ago. With Shimura the biological grandmother to Shigaraki, this is definitely going to be a battle for the history books in Kohei Horikoshi's long running epic!

Instagram Cosplayer Feisty Vee shared this amazing pair of cosplayers that creates their own unique take on both All Might and Nana Shimura, giving us a fresh look at two of the biggest wielders of the Quirk of One For All within the universe of UA Academy:

For years now, fans of My Hero Academia has thought that All Might's days were numbered, but the inheritor of One For All has beaten the odds and despite his overall loss of power. With the Paranormal Liberation War having already killed a number of heroes and villains, it seems as if any character is on the chopping block however!

