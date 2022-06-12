My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Love to Midnight

✖

One awesome My Hero Academia is really showing some major love to the R-Rated hero Midnight! Kohei Horikoshi's action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of memorable heroes and villains over the course of its story so far, but the unfortunate part about such a big universe is the fact that not every character gets their proper due. This is true for the teachers at U.A. Academy too as while they're focusing on teaching the hero students. they are actually taking a backseat to the actual hero action the other heroes are caught in.

Midnight was one of the many pro heroes that this unfortunately happened to. While she did manage to have some standout moments as a teacher giving lessons to Izuku Midoriya and the others, it was a far cry from the actual mix of hero action. But like the other heroes, Midnight was one of the many fighters who was involved in the massive Paranormal Liberation Front War against the villains. Now artist @blood.raven on Instagram has tapped into Midnight's awesomeness with some equally as awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

Thankfully Midnight and the other heroes will be jumping into some huge new action very soon as the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc will be kicking in with Season 6 of My Hero Academia. The anime will be officially returning with new episodes this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and while there is no concrete date just yet, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited for what could be coming next. This major war involves the entire pro hero and villain line up, and is going to send the anime into an uncertain future.

The sixth season of the series could potentially go even further beyond this war, but for now fans can rest easy knowing they are about to see much more action from the pro heroes and villains who have not seen much action as of yet. Then again, there's just as much risk involved for each fighter too given just how big of a conflict it really is. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia's newest season? What fights are you most excited to go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about My Hero Academia's future and everything anime in the comments!