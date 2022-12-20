My Hero Academia Cosplay Sharpens The Knife With Toga

Toga has been considered a fan-favorite villain in My Hero Academia since she first hit the scene following the defeat of Stain during the anime adaptation's second season. Living in a world that doesn't understand her love of violence and Quirk requiring the blood of her victims to activate, the villainess found her place among the League of Villains and has remained with them ever since. With Toga playing a pivotal role in both the Paranormal Liberation War in the anime adaptation and the Final Arc in the manga, one cosplayer has brought her to life once again.

During the events of this latest season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, Toga has suffered the loss of one of her best friends in the League, Twice, as the duplicating villain died beneath the feather of the number two hero known as Hawks. Reeling from this major casualty, Toga finds herself attempting to have a heart-to-heart with none other than Uravity, taking on the appearance of an elderly woman to score some alone time. With the hero and villain sharing a crush on the current wielder of One For All, Deku, they were interrupted from their "chat" by Froppy, as Toga returned to her ranks.

My Toga Academia

Instagram Cosplayer Ai_Nurul took the opportunity to re-imagine Toga, the villain who has become a popular member of the League of Villains thanks in part to her light-hearted personality that surrounds her terrifying thirst for blood and warped outlook on Hero Society thanks to her younger years:

In the current arc of My Hero Academia's manga, Toga has unleashed her "trump card", downing the blood of the deceased Twice and in doing so, gaining his ultimate ability to unleash countless duplicates. Creating a literal tidal wave of clones, Uravity has arrived on the scene to help fight with Hawks, Endeavor, and the other heroes who already had more than enough on their plates before Toga arrived. While the Final Arc is touted as the last battle between the heroes of UA Academy and the League, it has yet to be confirmed how long the Shonen series has before it ends.

